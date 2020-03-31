Relatively High EPS Growth Detected in Shares of Cf Industries Ho in the Fertilizers & Agricultural Chemicals Industry (CF, MOS, AVD, FMC, IPI)

Below are the three companies in the Fertilizers & Agricultural Chemicals industry with the highest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates.

Cf Industries Ho ranks highest with a EPS growth of 6,914.7%. Following is Mosaic Co/The with a EPS growth of 3,895.4%. Amer Vanguard ranks third highest with a EPS growth of 3,846.2%.

Fmc Corp follows with a EPS growth of 671.4%, and Intrepid Potash Inc rounds out the top five with a EPS growth of 397.7%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Intrepid Potash Inc on June 10th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $3.30. Since that call, shares of Intrepid Potash Inc have fallen 76.3%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.