Relatively High EPS Growth Detected in Shares of Builders Firstso in the Building Products Industry (BLDR, LII, GFF, NCS, ROCK)

Below are the three companies in the Building Products industry with the highest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates.

Builders Firstso ranks highest with a EPS growth of 22,352.9%. Following is Lennox Intl Inc with a EPS growth of 22,256.8%. Griffon Corp ranks third highest with a EPS growth of 11,111.1%.

Nci Building Sys follows with a EPS growth of 10,751.9%, and Gibraltar Indust rounds out the top five with a EPS growth of 10,246.9%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Gibraltar Indust. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Gibraltar Indust in search of a potential trend change.