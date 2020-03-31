Relatively High EPS Growth Detected in Shares of Bel Fuse Inc-B in the Electronic Components Industry (BELFB, LFUS, BDC, VSH, GLW)

Below are the three companies in the Electronic Components industry with the highest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates.

Bel Fuse Inc-B ranks highest with a EPS growth of 15,000.0%. Littelfuse Inc is next with a EPS growth of 3,574.9%. Belden Inc ranks third highest with a EPS growth of 3,194.6%.

Vishay Intertech follows with a EPS growth of 2,362.6%, and Corning Inc rounds out the top five with a EPS growth of 2,038.2%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Bel Fuse Inc-B on January 30th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $17.98. Since that call, shares of Bel Fuse Inc-B have fallen 48.2%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.