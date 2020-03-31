Relatively High EPS Growth Detected in Shares of BBX Capital Corp. in the Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines Industry (BBX, BEL, RCL, NCLH, CHH)

Below are the three companies in the Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines industry with the highest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates.

BBX Capital Corp. ranks highest with a EPS growth of 15,000.0%. Belmond Ltd-A is next with a EPS growth of 11,666.7%. Royal Caribbean ranks third highest with a EPS growth of 9,502.8%.

Norwegian Cruise follows with a EPS growth of 8,918.4%, and Choice Hotels rounds out the top five with a EPS growth of 6,807.6%.

