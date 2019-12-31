Relatively High EPS Growth Detected in Shares of Atwood Oceanics in the Oil & Gas Drilling Industry (ATW, DO, SDRL, RDC, ESV)

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Drilling industry with the highest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates.

Atwood Oceanics ranks highest with a EPS growth of 29,351.1%. Diamond Offshore is next with a EPS growth of 5,874.6%. Seadrill Ltd ranks third highest with a EPS growth of 943.6%.

Rowan Companie-A follows with a EPS growth of 883.2%, and Ensco Plc-Cl A rounds out the top five with a EPS growth of 753.2%.

