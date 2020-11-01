Relatively High EBITDA Growth Detected in Shares of Stratasys Ltd in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals Industry (SSYS, EFII, AVID, DBD, HPE)

Below are the three companies in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry with the highest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Stratasys Ltd ranks highest with a EBITDA growth of 114.9%. Following is Elec For Imaging with a EBITDA growth of 78.5%. Avid Technology ranks third highest with a EBITDA growth of 69.3%.

Diebold Nixdorf follows with a EBITDA growth of 67.0%, and Hewlett Packa rounds out the top five with a EBITDA growth of 66.5%.

