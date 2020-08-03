Relatively High EBITDA Growth Detected in Shares of Scansource Inc in the Technology Distributors Industry (SCSC, TECD, AXE, ARW, NSIT)

Below are the three companies in the Technology Distributors industry with the highest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Scansource Inc ranks highest with a EBITDA growth of 40.7%. Tech Data Corp is next with a EBITDA growth of 40.0%. Anixter Intl Inc ranks third highest with a EBITDA growth of 27.2%.

Arrow Electronic follows with a EBITDA growth of 22.5%, and Insight Enterpri rounds out the top five with a EBITDA growth of 16.8%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Scansource Inc on January 10th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $35.82. Since that call, shares of Scansource Inc have fallen 27.9%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.