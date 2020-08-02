Relatively High EBITDA Growth Detected in Shares of Rh in the Homefurnishing Retail Industry (RH, AAN, KIRK, WSM, HVT)

Below are the three companies in the Homefurnishing Retail industry with the highest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Rh ranks highest with a EBITDA growth of 80.7%. Following is Aaron'S Inc with a EBITDA growth of 38.1%. Kirkland'S Inc ranks third highest with a EBITDA growth of 10.4%.

Williams-Sonoma follows with a EBITDA growth of 4.5%, and Haverty Furnitur rounds out the top five with a EBITDA growth of -4.7%.

