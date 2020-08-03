Relatively High EBITDA Growth Detected in Shares of Oil States Intl in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Industry (OIS, SLB, BHI, NOV, IO)

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry with the highest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Oil States Intl ranks highest with a EBITDA growth of 263.1%. Following is Schlumberger Ltd with a EBITDA growth of 190.3%. Baker Hughes Inc ranks third highest with a EBITDA growth of 187.9%.

Natl Oilwell Var follows with a EBITDA growth of 154.1%, and ION Geophysical Corp rounds out the top five with a EBITDA growth of 130.4%.

