Relatively High EBITDA Growth Detected in Shares of Now Inc in the Trading Companies & Distributors Industry (DNOW, VRTV, MRC, BECN, ACY)

Below are the three companies in the Trading Companies & Distributors industry with the highest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Now Inc ranks highest with a EBITDA growth of 253.4%. Following is Veritiv Corp with a EBITDA growth of 252.0%. Mrc Global Inc ranks third highest with a EBITDA growth of 140.6%.

Beacon Roofing S follows with a EBITDA growth of 135.4%, and AeroCentury Corp rounds out the top five with a EBITDA growth of 108.6%.

