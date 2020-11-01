Relatively High EBITDA Growth Detected in Shares of News Corp-Cl B in the Publishing Industry (NWS, NWSA, MDP, NYT, NEWM)

Below are the three companies in the Publishing industry with the highest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

News Corp-Cl B ranks highest with a EBITDA growth of 475.7%. Following is News Corp-Cl A with a EBITDA growth of 475.7%. Meredith Corp ranks third highest with a EBITDA growth of 340.5%.

New York Times-A follows with a EBITDA growth of 77.6%, and New Media Invest rounds out the top five with a EBITDA growth of 61.8%.

