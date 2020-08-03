Relatively High EBITDA Growth Detected in Shares of Neogenomics Inc in the Life Sciences Tools & Services Industry (NEO, PRAH, BIO, PKI, QGEN)

Below are the three companies in the Life Sciences Tools & Services industry with the highest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Neogenomics Inc ranks highest with a EBITDA growth of 84.3%. Pra Health Scien is next with a EBITDA growth of 75.2%. Bio-Rad Labs-A ranks third highest with a EBITDA growth of 54.5%.

Perkinelmer Inc follows with a EBITDA growth of 47.7%, and Qiagen Nv rounds out the top five with a EBITDA growth of 45.9%.

