Relatively High EBITDA Growth Detected in Shares of Mistras Group In in the Research & Consulting Services Industry (MG, CSGP, FORR, RECN, EFX)

Below are the three companies in the Research & Consulting Services industry with the highest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Mistras Group In ranks highest with a EBITDA growth of 115.2%. Costar Group Inc is next with a EBITDA growth of 99.5%. Forrester Resear ranks third highest with a EBITDA growth of 73.4%.

Resources Connec follows with a EBITDA growth of 56.9%, and Equifax Inc rounds out the top five with a EBITDA growth of 23.4%.

