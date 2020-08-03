Relatively High EBITDA Growth Detected in Shares of Mdc Partners-A in the Advertising Industry (MDCA, IPG, CCO, NCMI, OMC)

Below are the three companies in the Advertising industry with the highest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Mdc Partners-A ranks highest with a EBITDA growth of 48.3%. Interpublic Grp is next with a EBITDA growth of 12.6%. Clear Channel-A ranks third highest with a EBITDA growth of 11.9%.

National Cinemed follows with a EBITDA growth of 9.6%, and Omnicom Group rounds out the top five with a EBITDA growth of 8.8%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Mdc Partners-A and will alert subscribers who have MDCA in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.