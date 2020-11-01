Relatively High EBITDA Growth Detected in Shares of Kroger Co in the Food Retail Industry (KR, SFM, NGVC, CASY, IMKTA)

Below are the three companies in the Food Retail industry with the highest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Kroger Co ranks highest with a EBITDA growth of 22.0%. Sprouts Farmers is next with a EBITDA growth of 14.9%. Natural Grocers ranks third highest with a EBITDA growth of 8.6%.

Casey'S General follows with a EBITDA growth of 8.3%, and Ingles Markets-A rounds out the top five with a EBITDA growth of -2.6%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Kroger Co on August 26th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $23.67. Since that recommendation, shares of Kroger Co have risen 20.2%. We continue to monitor Kroger Co for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.