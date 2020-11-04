Relatively High EBITDA Growth Detected in Shares of Knowles Corp in the Electronic Components Industry (KN, LFUS, BDC, GLW, DLB)

Below are the three companies in the Electronic Components industry with the highest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Knowles Corp ranks highest with a EBITDA growth of 76.5%. Following is Littelfuse Inc with a EBITDA growth of 60.6%. Belden Inc ranks third highest with a EBITDA growth of 44.1%.

Corning Inc follows with a EBITDA growth of 38.8%, and Dolby Laborato-A rounds out the top five with a EBITDA growth of 37.8%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Corning Inc on January 30th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $27.61. Since that call, shares of Corning Inc have fallen 23.3%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.