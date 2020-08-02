Relatively High EBITDA Growth Detected in Shares of Houghton Mifflin in the Education Services Industry (HMHC, STRA, BFAM, DV, ABCD)

Below are the three companies in the Education Services industry with the highest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Houghton Mifflin ranks highest with a EBITDA growth of 40.0%. Strayer Educatio is next with a EBITDA growth of 39.3%. Bright Horizons ranks third highest with a EBITDA growth of 29.0%.

Devry Education follows with a EBITDA growth of 27.4%, and Cambium Learning rounds out the top five with a EBITDA growth of 27.2%.

