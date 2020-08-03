MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Relatively High EBITDA Growth Detected in Shares of Fiesta Restauran in the Restaurants Industry (FRGI, LOCO, NDLS, PBPB, BH)

Written on Sun, 03/08/2020 - 5:28am
By Amy Schwartz

Below are the three companies in the Restaurants industry with the highest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Fiesta Restauran ranks highest with a EBITDA growth of 207.2%. Following is El Pollo Loco Ho with a EBITDA growth of 204.4%. Noodles & Co ranks third highest with a EBITDA growth of 140.1%.

Potbelly Corp follows with a EBITDA growth of 99.7%, and Biglari Holdings rounds out the top five with a EBITDA growth of 66.9%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Biglari Holdings. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Biglari Holdings in search of a potential trend change.

Keywords: highest ebitda growth fiesta restauran el pollo loco ho noodles & co potbelly corp biglari holdings

Ticker(s): FRGI LOCO NDLS PBPB BH

Contact Amy Schwartz

Most popular headline

Site off-line | Pressflow

Site off-line

The site is currently not available due to technical problems. Please try again later. Thank you for your understanding.

If you are the maintainer of this site, please check your database settings in the settings.php file and ensure that your hosting provider's database server is running. For more help, see the handbook, or contact your hosting provider.