Relatively High EBITDA Growth Detected in Shares of Ferrellgas Partners LP in the Gas Utilities Industry (FGP, SJI, SGU, WGL, ATO)

Below are the three companies in the Gas Utilities industry with the highest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Ferrellgas Partners LP ranks highest with a EBITDA growth of 383.8%. South Jersey Ind is next with a EBITDA growth of 77.3%. Star Group L.P. ranks third highest with a EBITDA growth of 46.2%.

Wgl Hldgs Inc follows with a EBITDA growth of 27.4%, and Atmos Energy rounds out the top five with a EBITDA growth of 7.9%.

