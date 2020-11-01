Relatively High EBITDA Growth Detected in Shares of Ensign Group Inc in the Health Care Facilities Industry (ENSG, SEM, THC, CSU, ACHC)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Facilities industry with the highest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Ensign Group Inc ranks highest with a EBITDA growth of 37.5%. Select Medical is next with a EBITDA growth of 30.2%. Tenet Healthcare ranks third highest with a EBITDA growth of 28.1%.

Cap Senior Livin follows with a EBITDA growth of 23.9%, and Acadia Healthcar rounds out the top five with a EBITDA growth of 21.5%.

