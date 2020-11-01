Relatively High EBITDA Growth Detected in Shares of Discovery Comm-C in the Broadcasting Industry (DISCK, DISCA, TSQ, SSP, MEG)

Below are the three companies in the Broadcasting industry with the highest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Discovery Comm-C ranks highest with a EBITDA growth of 418.9%. Discovery Comm-A is next with a EBITDA growth of 418.9%. Townsquare Med-A ranks third highest with a EBITDA growth of 174.3%.

Ew Scripps-A follows with a EBITDA growth of 149.1%, and Media General rounds out the top five with a EBITDA growth of 92.3%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Townsquare Med-A on October 28th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $7.08. Since that recommendation, shares of Townsquare Med-A have risen 38.6%. We continue to monitor Townsquare Med-A for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.