Relatively High EBITDA Growth Detected in Shares of Circor Intl in the Industrial Machinery Industry (CIR, CFX, SPXC, RXN, SNHY)

Below are the three companies in the Industrial Machinery industry with the highest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Circor Intl ranks highest with a EBITDA growth of 251.8%. Colfax Corp is next with a EBITDA growth of 131.4%. Spx Corp ranks third highest with a EBITDA growth of 124.9%.

Rexnord Corp follows with a EBITDA growth of 96.2%, and Sun Hydraulics rounds out the top five with a EBITDA growth of 94.6%.

