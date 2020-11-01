Relatively High EBITDA Growth Detected in Shares of Cedar Realty Tru in the Retail REITs Industry (CDR, BFS, PEI, ADC, GTY)

Below are the three companies in the Retail REITs industry with the highest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Cedar Realty Tru ranks highest with a EBITDA growth of 71.7%. Saul Centers Inc is next with a EBITDA growth of 52.8%. Penn Reit ranks third highest with a EBITDA growth of 50.1%.

Agree Realty follows with a EBITDA growth of 41.2%, and Getty Realty rounds out the top five with a EBITDA growth of 29.2%.

