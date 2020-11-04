Relatively High EBITDA Growth Detected in Shares of Bazaarvoice Inc in the Internet Software & Services Industry (BV, GTT, ETSY, GDDY, SPSC)

Below are the three companies in the Internet Software & Services industry with the highest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Bazaarvoice Inc ranks highest with a EBITDA growth of 331.9%. Following is Gtt Communicatio with a EBITDA growth of 183.4%. Etsy Inc ranks third highest with a EBITDA growth of 183.0%.

Godaddy Inc-A follows with a EBITDA growth of 145.4%, and Sps Commerce Inc rounds out the top five with a EBITDA growth of 141.8%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Godaddy Inc-A on March 24th, 2020 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $52.23. Since that recommendation, shares of Godaddy Inc-A have risen 19.8%. We continue to monitor Godaddy Inc-A for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.