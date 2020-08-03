Relatively High EBITDA Growth Detected in Shares of Antero Midstream Corp in the Oil & Gas Storage & Transportation Industry (AM, STNG, ENLC, ASC, TRGP)

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Storage & Transportation industry with the highest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Antero Midstream Corp ranks highest with a EBITDA growth of 331.1%. Following is Scorpio Tankers with a EBITDA growth of 274.9%. Enlink Midstream LLC ranks third highest with a EBITDA growth of 137.4%.

Ardmore Shipping follows with a EBITDA growth of 118.1%, and Targa Resources rounds out the top five with a EBITDA growth of 108.7%.

