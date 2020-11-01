Relatively High EBITDA Growth Detected in Shares of Amer Woodmark Co in the Building Products Industry (AMWD, USG, WMS, IIIN, AAON)

Below are the three companies in the Building Products industry with the highest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Amer Woodmark Co ranks highest with a EBITDA growth of 111.2%. Usg Corp is next with a EBITDA growth of 57.1%. Advanced Drainag ranks third highest with a EBITDA growth of 53.5%.

Insteel Inds follows with a EBITDA growth of 53.0%, and Aaon Inc rounds out the top five with a EBITDA growth of 48.7%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Advanced Drainag on September 17th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $33.31. Since that recommendation, shares of Advanced Drainag have risen 20.9%. We continue to monitor Advanced Drainag for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.