Relatively High EBITDA Growth Detected in Shares of Advance Auto Par in the Automotive Retail Industry (AAP, MNRO, AZO, ORLY, LAD)

Below are the three companies in the Automotive Retail industry with the highest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Advance Auto Par ranks highest with a EBITDA growth of 26.0%. Following is Monro Muffler with a EBITDA growth of 15.0%. Autozone Inc ranks third highest with a EBITDA growth of 10.9%.

O'Reilly Automot follows with a EBITDA growth of 8.3%, and Lithia Motors-A rounds out the top five with a EBITDA growth of 7.6%.

