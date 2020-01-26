Relatively High Earnings Yield Detected in Shares of Weyco Group in the Distributors Industry (WEYS, LKQ, GPC, CORE, POOL)

Below are the three companies in the Distributors industry with the highest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.

Weyco Group ranks highest with a an earnings yield of 6.4%. Lkq Corp is next with a an earnings yield of 5.1%. Genuine Parts Co ranks third highest with a an earnings yield of 4.8%.

Core-Mark Holdin follows with a an earnings yield of 3.1%, and Pool Corp rounds out the top five with a an earnings yield of 2.0%.

