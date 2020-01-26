Relatively High Earnings Yield Detected in Shares of Viacom Inc-B in the Movies & Entertainment Industry (VIAB, RDI, CNK, MCS, DIS)

Below are the three companies in the Movies & Entertainment industry with the highest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.

Viacom Inc-B ranks highest with a an earnings yield of 16.4%. Reading Intl-A is next with a an earnings yield of 9.3%. Cinemark Holding ranks third highest with a an earnings yield of 7.3%.

Marcus Corp follows with a an earnings yield of 4.9%, and Walt Disney Co rounds out the top five with a an earnings yield of 4.5%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Marcus Corp on November 13th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $33.01. Since that call, shares of Marcus Corp have fallen 9.3%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.