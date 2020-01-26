Relatively High Earnings Yield Detected in Shares of Us Concrete Inc in the Construction Materials Industry (USCR, EXP, USLM, MLM, VMC)
Below are the three companies in the Construction Materials industry with the highest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.
Us Concrete Inc ranks highest with a an earnings yield of 5.7%. Eagle Materials is next with a an earnings yield of 5.0%. Us Lime & Minera ranks third highest with a an earnings yield of 3.7%.
Martin Mar Mtls follows with a an earnings yield of 2.5%, and Vulcan Materials rounds out the top five with a an earnings yield of 1.7%.
SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Us Concrete Inc on November 11th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $44.69. Since that call, shares of Us Concrete Inc have fallen 15.7%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.
