Relatively High Earnings Yield Detected in Shares of Triple-S Mgmt-B in the Managed Health Care Industry (GTS, CNC, CI, MGLN, ANTM)
Below are the three companies in the Managed Health Care industry with the highest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.
Triple-S Mgmt-B ranks highest with a an earnings yield of 16.8%. Centene Corp is next with a an earnings yield of 8.3%. Cigna Corp ranks third highest with a an earnings yield of 5.8%.
Magellan Health follows with a an earnings yield of 5.7%, and Anthem Inc rounds out the top five with a an earnings yield of 4.3%.
SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Anthem Inc and will alert subscribers who have ANTM in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.
Keywords: highest earnings yield triple-s mgmt-b centene corp cigna corp magellan health anthem inc