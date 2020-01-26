Relatively High Earnings Yield Detected in Shares of Stericycle Inc in the Environmental & Facilities Services Industry (SRCL, SP, ABM, TRR, ECOL)

Below are the three companies in the Environmental & Facilities Services industry with the highest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.

Stericycle Inc ranks highest with a an earnings yield of 5.4%. Following is Sp Plus Corp with a an earnings yield of 5.2%. Abm Industries ranks third highest with a an earnings yield of 4.2%.

Trc Cos Inc follows with a an earnings yield of 3.4%, and Us Ecology Inc rounds out the top five with a an earnings yield of 3.3%.

