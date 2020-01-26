Relatively High Earnings Yield Detected in Shares of Rayonier Adv in the Specialty Chemicals Industry (RYAM, KRA, FOE, OMN, MTX)

Below are the three companies in the Specialty Chemicals industry with the highest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.

Rayonier Adv ranks highest with a an earnings yield of 32.2%. Kraton Corp is next with a an earnings yield of 15.5%. Ferro Corp ranks third highest with a an earnings yield of 11.2%.

Omnova Solutions follows with a an earnings yield of 9.5%, and Minerals Tech rounds out the top five with a an earnings yield of 8.7%.

