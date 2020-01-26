MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Relatively High Earnings Yield Detected in Shares of Rayonier Adv in the Specialty Chemicals Industry (RYAM, KRA, FOE, OMN, MTX)

Written on Sun, 01/26/2020 - 5:21am
By David Diaz

Below are the three companies in the Specialty Chemicals industry with the highest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.

Rayonier Adv ranks highest with a an earnings yield of 32.2%. Kraton Corp is next with a an earnings yield of 15.5%. Ferro Corp ranks third highest with a an earnings yield of 11.2%.

Omnova Solutions follows with a an earnings yield of 9.5%, and Minerals Tech rounds out the top five with a an earnings yield of 8.7%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Omnova Solutions on June 27th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $6.42. Since that recommendation, shares of Omnova Solutions have risen 57.5%. We continue to monitor Omnova Solutions for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Keywords: highest earnings yield rayonier adv kraton corp ferro corp omnova solutions minerals tech

Ticker(s): RYAM KRA FOE OMN MTX

Contact David Diaz