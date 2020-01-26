Relatively High Earnings Yield Detected in Shares of Petmed Express in the Internet & Direct Marketing Retail Industry (PETS, NTRI, FLWS, SFLY, EXPE)

Below are the three companies in the Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry with the highest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.

Petmed Express ranks highest with a an earnings yield of 7.2%. Following is Nutrisystem Inc with a an earnings yield of 4.1%. 1-800-Flowers-A ranks third highest with a an earnings yield of 2.7%.

Shutterfly Inc follows with a an earnings yield of 2.3%, and Expedia Inc rounds out the top five with a an earnings yield of 1.7%.

