Relatively High Earnings Yield Detected in Shares of Oracle Corp in the Systems Software Industry (ORCL, SYMC, VMW, PRGS, MSFT)
Below are the three companies in the Systems Software industry with the highest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.
Oracle Corp ranks highest with a an earnings yield of 4.8%. Following is Symantec Corp with a an earnings yield of 2.7%. Vmware Inc-Cl A ranks third highest with a an earnings yield of 2.5%.
Progress Softwar follows with a an earnings yield of 2.5%, and Microsoft Corp rounds out the top five with a an earnings yield of 2.2%.
