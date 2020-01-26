Relatively High Earnings Yield Detected in Shares of Oracle Corp in the Systems Software Industry (ORCL, SYMC, VMW, PRGS, MSFT)

Below are the three companies in the Systems Software industry with the highest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.

Oracle Corp ranks highest with a an earnings yield of 4.8%. Following is Symantec Corp with a an earnings yield of 2.7%. Vmware Inc-Cl A ranks third highest with a an earnings yield of 2.5%.

Progress Softwar follows with a an earnings yield of 2.5%, and Microsoft Corp rounds out the top five with a an earnings yield of 2.2%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Microsoft Corp on September 5th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $139.57. Since that recommendation, shares of Microsoft Corp have risen 18.2%. We continue to monitor Microsoft Corp for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.