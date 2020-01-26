Relatively High Earnings Yield Detected in Shares of Hartford Finl Sv in the Multi-line Insurance Industry (HIG, AFG, ANAT, L, AIZ)

Below are the three companies in the Multi-line Insurance industry with the highest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.

Hartford Finl Sv ranks highest with a an earnings yield of 6.6%. Following is Amer Finl Group with a an earnings yield of 6.4%. Amer Natl Insur ranks third highest with a an earnings yield of 6.2%.

Loews Corp follows with a an earnings yield of 5.9%, and Assurant Inc rounds out the top five with a an earnings yield of 4.5%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Amer Finl Group on November 1st, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $104.98. Since that recommendation, shares of Amer Finl Group have risen 5.3%. We continue to monitor Amer Finl Group for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.