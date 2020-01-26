Relatively High Earnings Yield Detected in Shares of Flexsteel Inds in the Home Furnishings Industry (FLXS, HOFT, MHK, BSET, ETH)
Below are the three companies in the Home Furnishings industry with the highest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.
Flexsteel Inds ranks highest with a an earnings yield of 13.4%. Following is Hooker Furniture with a an earnings yield of 10.0%. Mohawk Inds ranks third highest with a an earnings yield of 9.8%.
Bassett Furn follows with a an earnings yield of 9.1%, and Ethan Allen rounds out the top five with a an earnings yield of 7.0%.
