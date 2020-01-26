Relatively High Earnings Yield Detected in Shares of Edgewell Persona in the Personal Products Industry (EPC, NUS, HLF, USNA, MED)

Below are the three companies in the Personal Products industry with the highest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.

Edgewell Persona ranks highest with a an earnings yield of 13.1%. Nu Skin Enterp-A is next with a an earnings yield of 9.0%. Herbalife Ltd ranks third highest with a an earnings yield of 6.5%.

Usana Health Sci follows with a an earnings yield of 5.7%, and Medifast Inc rounds out the top five with a an earnings yield of 2.7%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Medifast Inc on November 20th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $85.73. Since that recommendation, shares of Medifast Inc have risen 20.7%. We continue to monitor Medifast Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.