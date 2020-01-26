MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Relatively High Earnings Yield Detected in Shares of Belden Inc in the Electronic Components Industry (BDC, VSH, LFUS, GLW, IIVI)

Written on Sun, 01/26/2020 - 5:20am
By Shiri Gupta

Below are the three companies in the Electronic Components industry with the highest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.

Belden Inc ranks highest with a an earnings yield of 7.6%. Vishay Intertech is next with a an earnings yield of 7.2%. Littelfuse Inc ranks third highest with a an earnings yield of 5.0%.

Corning Inc follows with a an earnings yield of 4.9%, and Ii-Vi Inc rounds out the top five with a an earnings yield of 4.3%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Ii-Vi Inc on December 11th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $29.94. Since that recommendation, shares of Ii-Vi Inc have risen 24.6%. We continue to monitor Ii-Vi Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Keywords: highest earnings yield belden inc vishay intertech littelfuse inc corning inc ii-vi inc

Ticker(s): BDC VSH LFUS GLW IIVI

Contact Shiri Gupta