Relatively High Earnings Yield Detected in Shares of Belden Inc in the Electronic Components Industry (BDC, VSH, LFUS, GLW, IIVI)

Below are the three companies in the Electronic Components industry with the highest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.

Belden Inc ranks highest with a an earnings yield of 7.6%. Vishay Intertech is next with a an earnings yield of 7.2%. Littelfuse Inc ranks third highest with a an earnings yield of 5.0%.

Corning Inc follows with a an earnings yield of 4.9%, and Ii-Vi Inc rounds out the top five with a an earnings yield of 4.3%.

