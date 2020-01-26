Relatively High Earnings Yield Detected in Shares of Belden Inc in the Electronic Components Industry (BDC, VSH, LFUS, GLW, IIVI)
Below are the three companies in the Electronic Components industry with the highest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.
Belden Inc ranks highest with a an earnings yield of 7.6%. Vishay Intertech is next with a an earnings yield of 7.2%. Littelfuse Inc ranks third highest with a an earnings yield of 5.0%.
Corning Inc follows with a an earnings yield of 4.9%, and Ii-Vi Inc rounds out the top five with a an earnings yield of 4.3%.
SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Ii-Vi Inc on December 11th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $29.94. Since that recommendation, shares of Ii-Vi Inc have risen 24.6%. We continue to monitor Ii-Vi Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.
Keywords: highest earnings yield belden inc vishay intertech littelfuse inc corning inc ii-vi inc