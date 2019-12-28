Relatively High Debt to Equity Ratio Detected in Shares of Wynn Resorts Ltd in the Casinos & Gaming Industry (WYNN, IGT, GDEN, BYD, CZR)

Below are the three companies in the Casinos & Gaming industry with the highest debt to equity ratios. The Debt/Equity ratio measures a company's leverage and a high level often implies that a company has financed much of its growth with debt.

Wynn Resorts Ltd ranks highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 1,015.8. International Ga is next with a a debt to equity ratio of 308.9. Golden Entertain ranks third highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 303.1.

Boyd Gaming Corp follows with a a debt to equity ratio of 279.4, and Caesars Entertai rounds out the top five with a a debt to equity ratio of 276.4.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Caesars Entertai on April 17th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $9.55. Since that recommendation, shares of Caesars Entertai have risen 42.4%. We continue to monitor Caesars Entertai for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.