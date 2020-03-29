Relatively High Debt to Equity Ratio Detected in Shares of Ubiquiti Inc in the Communications Equipment Industry (UI, BBOX, COMM, PLT, VIAV)

Below are the three companies in the Communications Equipment industry with the highest debt to equity ratios. The Debt/Equity ratio measures a company's leverage and a high level often implies that a company has financed much of its growth with debt.

Ubiquiti Inc ranks highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 499.0. Following is Black Box Corp with a a debt to equity ratio of 314.5. Commscope Holdin ranks third highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 265.2.

Plantronics Inc follows with a a debt to equity ratio of 139.5, and Viavi Solutions rounds out the top five with a a debt to equity ratio of 118.4.

