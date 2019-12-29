Relatively High Debt to Equity Ratio Detected in Shares of Target Corp in the General Merchandise Stores Industry (TGT, DLTR, DG, FRED, BIG)
Below are the three companies in the General Merchandise Stores industry with the highest debt to equity ratios. The Debt/Equity ratio measures a company's leverage and a high level often implies that a company has financed much of its growth with debt.
Target Corp ranks highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 99.0. Following is Dollar Tree Inc with a a debt to equity ratio of 79.1. Dollar General C ranks third highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 49.1.
Fred'S Inc-A follows with a a debt to equity ratio of 38.1, and Big Lots Inc rounds out the top five with a a debt to equity ratio of 29.8.
