Relatively High Debt to Equity Ratio Detected in Shares of Sysco Corp in the Food Distributors Industry (SYY, CHEF, SPTN, ANDE, UNFI)

Below are the three companies in the Food Distributors industry with the highest debt to equity ratios. The Debt/Equity ratio measures a company's leverage and a high level often implies that a company has financed much of its growth with debt.

Sysco Corp ranks highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 344.1. Following is Chefs Warehouse with a a debt to equity ratio of 127.8. Spartannash Co ranks third highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 103.9.

Andersons Inc follows with a a debt to equity ratio of 60.7, and United Natural rounds out the top five with a a debt to equity ratio of 22.9.

