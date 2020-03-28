Relatively High Debt to Equity Ratio Detected in Shares of Sealed Air Corp in the Paper Packaging Industry (SEE, GPK, IP, AVY, BMS)
Below are the three companies in the Paper Packaging industry with the highest debt to equity ratios. The Debt/Equity ratio measures a company's leverage and a high level often implies that a company has financed much of its growth with debt.
Sealed Air Corp ranks highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 2,139.2. Following is Graphic Packagin with a a debt to equity ratio of 176.1. Intl Paper Co ranks third highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 171.1.
Avery Dennison follows with a a debt to equity ratio of 151.2, and Bemis Co rounds out the top five with a a debt to equity ratio of 130.2.
