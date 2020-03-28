Relatively High Debt to Equity Ratio Detected in Shares of New York Mtge in the Mortgage REITs Industry (NYMT, CMO, EARN, ANH, IVR)

Below are the three companies in the Mortgage REITs industry with the highest debt to equity ratios. The Debt/Equity ratio measures a company's leverage and a high level often implies that a company has financed much of its growth with debt.

New York Mtge ranks highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 1,600.4. Capstead Mortgag is next with a a debt to equity ratio of 1,267.5. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT ranks third highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 871.0.

Anworth Mortgage follows with a a debt to equity ratio of 867.4, and Invesco Mortgage rounds out the top five with a a debt to equity ratio of 775.1.

