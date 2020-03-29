Relatively High Debt to Equity Ratio Detected in Shares of Netflix Inc in the Internet & Direct Marketing Retail Industry (NFLX, LTRPA, LE, AMZN, SFLY)

Below are the three companies in the Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry with the highest debt to equity ratios. The Debt/Equity ratio measures a company's leverage and a high level often implies that a company has financed much of its growth with debt.

Netflix Inc ranks highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 181.4. Liberty Trp-A is next with a a debt to equity ratio of 167.7. Lands' End Inc ranks third highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 160.0.

Amazon.Com Inc follows with a a debt to equity ratio of 159.3, and Shutterfly Inc rounds out the top five with a a debt to equity ratio of 110.1.

