Relatively High Debt to Equity Ratio Detected in Shares of Lennox Intl Inc in the Building Products Industry (LII, WMS, BLDR, ALLE, GFF)

Below are the three companies in the Building Products industry with the highest debt to equity ratios. The Debt/Equity ratio measures a company's leverage and a high level often implies that a company has financed much of its growth with debt.

Lennox Intl Inc ranks highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 2,004.0. Advanced Drainag is next with a a debt to equity ratio of 1,751.1. Builders Firstso ranks third highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 474.3.

Allegion Plc follows with a a debt to equity ratio of 367.9, and Griffon Corp rounds out the top five with a a debt to equity ratio of 245.5.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Griffon Corp and will alert subscribers who have GFF in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.