Relatively High Debt to Equity Ratio Detected in Shares of Kroger Co in the Food Retail Industry (KR, SFS, IMKTA, CASY, SFM)

Written on Sat, 12/28/2019 - 5:12am
By Shiri Gupta

Below are the three companies in the Food Retail industry with the highest debt to equity ratios. The Debt/Equity ratio measures a company's leverage and a high level often implies that a company has financed much of its growth with debt.

Kroger Co ranks highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 224.9. Smart & Final St is next with a a debt to equity ratio of 173.5. Ingles Markets-A ranks third highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 171.8.

Casey'S General follows with a a debt to equity ratio of 77.6, and Sprouts Farmers rounds out the top five with a a debt to equity ratio of 74.2.

Ticker(s): KR SFS IMKTA SFM

