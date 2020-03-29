MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Relatively High Debt to Equity Ratio Detected in Shares of Koppers Holdings in the Commodity Chemicals Industry (KOP, TROX, TSE, OLN, LYB)

Written on Sun, 03/29/2020 - 5:28am
By Nick Russo

Below are the three companies in the Commodity Chemicals industry with the highest debt to equity ratios. The Debt/Equity ratio measures a company's leverage and a high level often implies that a company has financed much of its growth with debt.

Koppers Holdings ranks highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 677.7. Tronox Ltd-Cl A is next with a a debt to equity ratio of 379.6. Trinseo Sa ranks third highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 173.7.

Olin Corp follows with a a debt to equity ratio of 131.2, and Lyondellbasell-A rounds out the top five with a a debt to equity ratio of 96.3.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Koppers Holdings on December 3rd, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $35.77. Since that call, shares of Koppers Holdings have fallen 67.4%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

Keywords: highest debt to equity ratio koppers holdings tronox ltd-cl a trinseo sa olin corp lyondellbasell-a

Ticker(s): KOP TROX TSE OLN LYB

Contact Nick Russo