Relatively High Debt to Equity Ratio Detected in Shares of Kla-Tencor Corp in the Semiconductor Equipment Industry (KLAC, AMKR, ENTG, AMAT, LRCX)
Below are the three companies in the Semiconductor Equipment industry with the highest debt to equity ratios. The Debt/Equity ratio measures a company's leverage and a high level often implies that a company has financed much of its growth with debt.
Kla-Tencor Corp ranks highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 220.9. Following is Amkor Tech Inc with a a debt to equity ratio of 81.8. Entegris Inc ranks third highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 67.9.
Applied Material follows with a a debt to equity ratio of 56.7, and Lam Research rounds out the top five with a a debt to equity ratio of 42.0.
